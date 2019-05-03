Kuwaiti minister: Azerbaijan plays extremely important role in spreading ideas of peace

By Trend





Azerbaijan plays an extremely important role in spreading the ideas of peace and peaceful coexistence, Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Nasir Abdullah Al-Jabri said.

Al-Jabri made the remarks at the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports on May 3.

“The importance of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku is recognized by all countries, including Kuwait,” he said.

The minister stressed that the dialogue is an extremely important component of the interaction of countries and a tool that allows fighting against violence and extremism.

“The situation worldwide remains tense, so we are all responsible for realizing humanitarian actions aimed at saving human lives,” Al-Jabri said. “The same thought was expressed by the UN secretary-general, who provided Kuwait with the status of the International Humanitarian Center.”

“We are pleased with this status and the Kuwaiti prince also expressed support for that,” he added. “In parallel, we are working with international organizations, render assistance to the countries that need it.”

“This Baku forum is a real opportunity for making important decisions in combating social inequality and a lack of inclusiveness,” the minister added. “We fully support Azerbaijan in its steps and actions aimed against terrorism and violence and at strengthening the peaceful dialogue to strengthen international security."

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held on May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.







