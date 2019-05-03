UN high rep hails Azerbaijan’s role in strengthening intercultural dialogue

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s role in strengthening intercultural dialogue is invaluable, said High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

He was speaking at the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports on May 2.

He urged all members of the Alliance of Civilizations to make maximum efforts in strengthening intercultural dialogue. As part of the Baku Process, the Alliance of Civilizations can deal in a broader context with the problems of youth and women, as well as with socio-economic issues, he said.

The Alliance of Civilizations is engaged in spreading the principles of tolerance and mutual respect, Miguel Ángel Moratinos added.

Conflicts and crises in today’s world are everywhere, he said, noting that as part of the Baku Process, the UN urges all its members to act as cultural mediators. He stressed the effectiveness of the Baku Process in this matter.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held on May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.