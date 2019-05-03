Sec-Gen: World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue contributes to ensuring peace worldwide

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on the sidelines of the 5th World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen noted with satisfaction his participation at the Forum. He emphasized that the Forum is an important platform contributing to ensuring peace, security and prosperity worldwide.

Mammadyarov referring to the statement of the Secretary General at the opening session of the Forum expressed his gratitude to Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen for sharing the OIC’s vision on intercultural dialogue, and the ways to address the current threats and challenges, including islamophobia.

The sides had a broad exchange over the OIC-Azerbaijan relations and further development of cooperation. The preparatory work of the upcoming OIC Summit meeting was also discussed.

The views on other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged at the meeting.







