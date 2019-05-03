Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan promotes intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue through Baku Process

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni.

Saying that Azerbaijan is a worthy member of the Council of Europe, Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni described the Baku Process as a successful platform for the organization too. Noting that this process has expanded into a major movement since 2008, she underlined that the intercultural dialogue is an important process that can change peoples` lives. The Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe pointed out that since its launch, the Baku Process has been an innovation and a wise and courageous step in the diplomatic relations, and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the continuation of this process.

President Ilham Aliyev commended Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni for what she said about Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of the Forum. The head of state expressed confidence that significant recommendations will be put forward at the Forum, adding that such an important international event makes a vital contribution to the building of bridges and dialogue in the field of culture.

Underling that Azerbaijan is a member of both the Council of Europe and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said that the country promotes intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue through the Baku Process. Stressing the necessity of expanding geography of the Baku Process under the current conditions, the head of state noted that along with the promotion of inter-civilizational dialogue, Azerbaijan also supports intra-civilizational dialogue.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues on the Council of Europe`s agenda.