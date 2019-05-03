President Ilham Aliyev receives OIC secretary general

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen hailed the importance of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, and noted that the Baku Process has already become an institutionalized mechanism.

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen said that apart from being a transportation hub, Azerbaijan has also turned into a hub of dialogue and cooperation. He described the country as a symbol of peaceful coexistence.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the OIC Secretary General for attending the Forum, and emphasized the significance of his remarks at the opening ceremony of the event.

The head of state described the Baku Process as an important international platform. The President noted that launched more than 10 years ago, the process is today recognized as one of the most effective mechanisms in building intercultural relations and inter-religious cooperation around the world.

The importance of unity and solidarity in the Islamic world was underlined, and the work done by Azerbaijan in this regard was hailed at the meeting. The sides also discussed the issues on the agenda of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.