Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Aghstafa-Yenigun-Khatai-Gachag Karam-Poylu-Khilkhina road in Agstafa.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 3.9 manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 19,000 people.