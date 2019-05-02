Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold meeting in Istanbul

By Trend





The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Istanbul, has met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on May 1, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as the role of the Azerbaijan Army and the Armed Forces of Turkey in ensuring stability in the region were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres, conducting joint military exercises and other issues of mutual interest.