President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Uruguayan foreign minister [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa.

The head of state expressed his hope that fruitful discussions on the expansion of bilateral relations will be held as part of the Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa’s visit to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed his confidence that prospects for strengthening economic cooperation and relations between the business communities will be defined during Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa’s meetings in Azerbaijan.

The head of state hailed the importance of reciprocal visits at different levels in terms of developing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa said he is pleased to meet with President Ilham Aliyev, adding that reciprocal visits create a good basis for developing bilateral ties. He underlined the necessity of increasing economic cooperation, including bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Uruguay. The Uruguayan minister expressed his country’s support for territorial integrity of all states, saying this position remains unchanged. Rodolfo Nin Novoa noted that he is pleased to attend the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku.

The importance of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was emphasized at the meeting. The sides expressed confidence that the Forum will contribute to the strengthening of international cooperation.

Huge prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in various fields of agriculture were hailed during the meeting.