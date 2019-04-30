North Korean deputy FM to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend





Deputy Foreign Minister of Democratic People's Republic of Korea Pak Myong Guk will visit Azerbaijan soon, Trend reports citing North Korea News.

“North Korean vice-foreign minister Pak Myong Guk and a delegation departed Pyongyang over the weekend for a visit to Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states Syria and Iran, state media announced. According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the group of DPRK foreign ministry officials left the North Korean capital on Saturday for the trip, which will also see them visit Azerbaijan and Mongolia,” reads the report.

In response to Trend’s inquiry, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva confirmed the information.

“DPRK delegation led by the country’s deputy foreign minister Pak Myong Guk is expected to visit Azerbaijan in coming days to discuss the final documents to be adopted at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held this year in Baku,” said Abdullayeva.