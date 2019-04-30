Mammadyarov meets with President of Chamber of Deputies of Argentine National Congress

By Trend





Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Emilio Monzo, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine National Congress, Trend reports on April 29 with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Emilio Monzo expressing his gratitude for sincere reception, referred to the meetings held with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament and emphasized the fruitful exchanges from the point of developing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina. The sides underlined the importance of mutual visits of high-level officials between the two countries in terms of development of relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted his recent visit to Argentina in March 2019 and pointed out the useful meetings held during the visit and also the developing bilateral relations in various areas.

Noting an important role that the parliamentary diplomacy plays in the development of relations, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that the current visit would contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

Emilio Monzo commended Minister Elmar Mammadyarov's recent visit to Argentina and his meeting with him, and noted that his current visit provided a good opportunity to get to know Azerbaijan more closely.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views over issues of mutual interest.