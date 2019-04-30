Opening of Croatian embassy in Baku to further develop co-op between countries

By Trend





The opening of the Croatian embassy in Baku will contribute to the further development of cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Marija Pejcinovic Buric said.

Buric made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

"The opening of the embassy is an important milestone in bilateral relations,” she said. “This will open the way for further cooperation and will allow further strengthening of friendly relations between the countries."

She said that the establishment of the Economic Cooperation Commission is a new driving force.

Buric also stressed Azerbaijan’s growing role in ensuring Europe’s energy security.

In turn, Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that Croatia’s decision to open an embassy in Baku corresponds to the atmosphere of friendship and trust between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of high-level visits in strengthening bilateral relations.