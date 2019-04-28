Ilham Aliyev attends Second Road and Belt International Cooperation Forum in Beijing [PHOTO]

Trend:

The Second Road and Belt International Cooperation Forum has continued in Beijing.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Forum.

Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

In his remarks, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping noted that the second Forum opened up new opportunities in terms of cooperation between the countries.

The first session of the Forum was held under the motto “Boosting connectivity to explore new sources of growth”.

The heads of state and government then posed for photos.

President Ilham Aliyev then attended the second session on “Strengthening policy synergy and building closer partnership”.

The head of state also participated the Forum’s third session on “Promoting green and sustainable development to implement the UN 2030 Agenda”.

Addressing the session, President Ilham Aliyev thanked Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping for the invitation. The head of state congratulated the Chinese people on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. President Ilham Aliyev described Azerbaijan and China as partner countries. The head of state noted that a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of “Silk Way Economic Belt” was signed during his state visit to China in 2015.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of infrastructure. “Solid base of infrastructure was created in Azerbaijan, which serves to the benefit of us and our partners. Azerbaijan is also an energy exporting country. Exporting energy has created a substantial base and foundation for our development. We have used and continue to use our energy resources for the benefit of our people, and have achieved sustainable development. The diversification of economy is one of the key tasks today,” the Azerbaijani President said.

Pointing to the transport infrastructure, the head of state underlined the Alat Sea Trade Port and the newly launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. “Over 15,000 km of roads were built, the railroads were modernized in Azerbaijan. We are particularly actively involved in the East-West transport corridor, as well as in the development process of the North-South transport corridor.

Air transportation infrastructure was created in Azerbaijan. Six international aiports were built.

Azerbaijan is a country which has a largest fleet of 260 ships in the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan’s potential continues increasing which creates good potential for international cooperation. Thanks to the economic development, the unemployment and poverty were reduced to 5 percent in Azerbaijan. Transport and energy security are a key element of national security,” the head of state added.

The President described the “One Belt One Road” as not only a transportation project, but also a project which contributes to peace, security and cooperation.

On April 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to People’s Republic of China.



