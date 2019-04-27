Minister: Uruguay doesn’t recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

Trend:

On April 26, a meeting was held between Ambassador Ariel Bergamino, acting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, and Rashad Aslanov, ambassador of Azerbaijan accredited to Uruguay, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The main objective of the meeting held upon the request of the Azerbaijani ambassador was to discuss the various issues of bilateral agenda, as well as bringing clarity to the information spread in press on the visit of the so-called representative of the illegal regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and meetings held including with some officials of the country.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on various issues of bilateral agenda, including the existing high-level relations. The participation of Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa at the V Forum of Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku was also discussed.

With regard to the visit of the so-called foreign minister of the puppet regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the official of the Foreign Ministry stressed that the position of Uruguay is fundamental and unchangeable.

It was stated that Uruguay respects the rule of international law and territorial integrity of states, and Uruguay does not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. It was noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully, and Uruguay supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and related resolutions of the UN Security Council.

As a result of the meeting press information was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador met also with the chair of the Uruguayan Senate Luisa Topolanski. During the meeting, Topolanski noted that she had a meeting with the Armenian community in Uruguay during the event at the parliament and not with any representative of the so-called regime.

As a result of the meeting, a press release was issued by the Uruguay General Assembly (Parliament).

In the press release, it is stated that the leadership of the General Assembly and the Senate supports the press information issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay and especially the last paragraph of this statement, which reads as: “Expresses once again its position on Uruguay's respect for the rule of law of international law and the territorial integrity of states, declares once again that it does not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and Uruguay supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and related resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

Ambassador Rashad Aslanov held a meeting with the former President of Uruguay Jose Mujica. At the meeting, held in a friendly atmosphere, the former president stressed the importance of resolving conflicts in a peaceful environment. He wished the Azerbaijani people prosperity and success.