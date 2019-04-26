Xi Jinping talks successful domestic, foreign policies in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev

By Trend





He was speaking at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing.

“Mr. President Aliyev, let me once again welcome you to Beijing and to the upcoming second “One Belt, One Road” International Cooperation Forum,” Xi Jinping said. “The Azerbaijani side and you personally have been paying great attention to the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and the joint implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, and we appreciate that.”

“Azerbaijan is one of China’s main partners in the Eurasian space,” he noted. “You are also among the first who responded and actively participated in the implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” project. Azerbaijan is also located on the Great Silk Road and is a natural partner in restoring this path. We already have a whole number of cooperation results, which brings tangible benefits to our peoples. Together with you, I am ready to continue the implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” project, to constantly deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas in the interests of joint development and prosperity.”

“Mr. President, you are a longtime friend of the Chinese people, constantly make personal effort to develop Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and cooperation in all areas,” Xi Jinping added. “I appreciate that and am ready to maintain close contacts with you and bilateral relations together in the interests of sound development. The Chinese Communist Party is also ready to step up contacts with the New Azerbaijan Party, exchange experience in public administration and strengthen mutual trust between our two countries.”

Xi Jinping pointed to the successful implementation of domestic and foreign policies in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country’s growing authority in the international arena, stability in Azerbaijan, improving well-being of the people, and development in the economic sphere.

He emphasized that China supported the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan. Xi Jinping stated the importance of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” project.