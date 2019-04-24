IIlham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in major Chinese companies’ actively doing business in country

By Trend





Azerbaijan is interested in major Chinese companies’ actively doing business in the country, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Director General of the CETC Corporation Wu Manqing in Beijing.

Wu Manqing described the CETC Corporation as one of China’s qualified radio electronics companies, underlining their long-term successful operation in this area. He said the corporation is happy with its cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field, and praised the development of relations.

