MFA: There were no Azerbaijani citizens among those killed in attacks in Sri Lanka

By Trend





There were no Azerbaijani citizens among those killed in the attacks in Sri Lanka, spokeswoman for Ministry of Foreign Affars Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

The spokeswoman noted that 14 people who died during the terrorist attacks on April 21 in Sri Lanka were not yet identified. "The issue is kept in focus by the Azerbaijani Embassy in India. According to the Embassy’s preliminary information, ??there are no Azerbaijani citizens among the known victims of the terrorist act," she said

Eight explosions took place in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, with three churches and three hotels having been targeted. These are the worst attacks in the country's modern history since the end of the 25-year-old civil war. During the attacks, 310 people were killed and 480 were injured . No terrorist group claimed responsibility for the bombings. April 23 is declared a day of mourning in Sri Lanka.