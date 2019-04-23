Deputy Director General of Trend Elkhan Alasgarov will take part in Conference on International Security in Moscow

By Trend





Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency and Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, will take part in the VIII Conference on International Security to be held in Moscow, Trend reports. The conference will be held from April 23 to 25, 2019.

Elkhan Alasgarov went to Moscow as a member of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev.

The participants of the international conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia will discuss the issues of global and regional security. At the plenary sessions, regional security aspects and regional specifics of defense agencies’ response to national threats and challenges will be discussed among other issues of the conference agenda.