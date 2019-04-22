TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan to participate in international security conference in Moscow

22 April 2019 [12:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev will take part in VIII Conference on International Security to be held in Moscow on April 23-25, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The participants of the international conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia will discuss the issues of global and regional security.

During the plenary sessions, regional security aspects and regional specifics of defense agencies’ response to national threats and challenges will be discussed among other issues of the conference agenda.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/181696.html

Print version

Views: 148

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also