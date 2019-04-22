Azerbaijan to participate in international security conference in Moscow

By Trend





The delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev will take part in VIII Conference on International Security to be held in Moscow on April 23-25, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The participants of the international conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia will discuss the issues of global and regional security.

During the plenary sessions, regional security aspects and regional specifics of defense agencies’ response to national threats and challenges will be discussed among other issues of the conference agenda.



