Envoy: US looking forward to continuing dialogue on Karabakh conflict

By Trend

The US is looking forward to continuing the dialogue by both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told reporters on the sidelines of the Alumni Fair educational exhibition in Baku, Trendreports.

He was commenting on the proposal to hold the next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington.

“I have nothing special to say. We welcome the meeting of the foreign ministers, which took place in Moscow, as well as the statement that was made after the meeting. We all look forward to continuing the dialogue of both parties. We are pleased that the foreign ministers will hold a regular meeting,” the ambassador said.

Litzenberger reminded that the US has long been one of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. He added that the goal of the group and the co-chairs is to bring both sides to a peaceful solution to the conflict.

It was stated earlier by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov that the US offered to hold the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers in Washington on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.