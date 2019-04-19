Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Iranian minister of industry, mine, trade

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Rahmani, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Rahmani extended President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani`s greetings to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev said that bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are developing successfully in political, economic, transport, cultural and all other areas, including in the fields of industry and trade.

It was noted that under the joint projects of the two countries, an automobile plant in Neftchala Industrial Estate has been successfully operating, a pharmaceutical plant will be built in Baku and a foundation stone will be laid for a bus plant in Hajigabul Industrial Estate as part of Rahmani`s visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides emphasized an increase in trade turnover between the two countries, successful implementation of projects in the industrial sphere as well good prospects and additional opportunities for expanding cooperation on this front.

President Aliyev thanked for President Rouhani’s greetings and asked Rahmani to extend his greetings to the Iranian president.