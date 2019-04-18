Friends of SMEs opened in Sumgayit, Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

By Trend





A new office of “Friends of Small and Medium Enterprises” network opened in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit on April 18, 2019, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the gathering, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), spoke about the concept of “Friends of SMEs” and the services provided to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs by this structure. It was stressed that the “Friends of SMEs” network, which was formed by the Agency in accordance with the strategic motto of the president of Azerbaijan stating that "The state is the best partner of the entrepreneur", is an important project implemented on the basis of cooperation of the state with entrepreneurs. Currently, “Friends of SMEs” are operating in 11 districts and cities around the country. Friends of SMEs is a mechanism that helps to identify and implement initiatives of small and medium-sized enterprises, realize their potential, provide them with support at all stages of their development and protect the rights of entrepreneurs.

Orkhan Mammadov invited entrepreneurs to actively cooperate with the “Friends of SMEs”. He informed the event participants about activities of the network, which will expand its operations in the country, and about other mechanisms for supporting the agency.

Zakir Farajov, Head of the Sumgayit Executive Power, spoke about the measures being taken to develop the private sector in Sumgayit. In his words, “Friends of SMEs”, like other state support mechanisms, will play a significant role in developing existing enterprises and creating new ones.

During the event, a presentation covering activities and services of the “Friends of SMEs” was held. It was followed by Q&A session. The event attendants were familiarized with the office of the “Friends of SMEs”, located at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sumgayit. The office has all the conditions for the provision of the agency’s numerous services to entrepreneurs, and is equipped with necessary equipment and training materials. As noted in the ministry’s report, the team of Volunteers of SMEs will operate in the same office.

The businessmen participating in the event expressed their gratitude to the Head of State for the continuous support provided to the private sector, especially in the field of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.



