What are conclusions of Moscow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian FMs?

By Trend





The important points of humanitarian cooperation to which the conflicting parties must adhere were stressed at the recent meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers as part of the negotiation process for the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, well-known Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

Naghiyev was commenting on the results of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries in Moscow.

“Three important points in the humanitarian sphere were determined during the meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow,” he added. "In fact, the foreign ministers agreed to fulfill three main points in the field of humanitarian cooperation.”

“First, they agreed to take measures on a reciprocal basis for the families with members being prisoners of war to be able to meet with their relatives who are in custody, in the corresponding detention centers of the conflicting parties,” Naghiyev said.

“Secondly, the foreign ministers expressed their readiness to begin certain work on establishing contacts between the residents of the two countries through mutual visits of media representatives,” he added.

“Thirdly, they agreed to observe the stable situation in the conflict zone while carrying out the agricultural work,” Naghiyev said. “These three points are important components of substantive negotiations relating to the humanitarian cooperation. Following the meeting, steps were taken towards resolving the humanitarian issues, but in a global sense, the conflict still remains unresolved.”

"I think that following this meeting the next meeting must be held, but after the implementation of all these three agreements,” he said. “As for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged. We think that the long-term problem may be resolved if the territorial integrity and inviolability of the Azerbaijani borders are restored through the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of refugees to their ancestral lands."

Naghiyev stressed that this fact has always been confirmed in the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and all these points specified in the documents of international organizations are not fulfilled by the Armenian side, which is contrary to the requirements and principles of the international law.

Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a working meeting in Moscow upon the initiative of the Russian side on April 15.

OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairs (Igor Popov of Russia, Andrew Schofer of the US and Stéphane Visconti of France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also joined them.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.