US ambassador: I am very pleased that parties of Karabakh conflict remain engaged

By Trend





US ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle (Lee) Litzenberger has said he is very pleased that the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain engaged, Trend reports.

“I am very pleased that the parties remain engaged, that there will be another meeting. That is what the co-chairs are hoping to do is to help provide the environment, space and support for the parties to come together and work through and talk through a very difficult issues that divide them right now. Obviously, the goal is to see peace. That is a message that transcends borders and nations. It is a human message,” the ambassador told reporters.

Further, Litzenberger spoke about the priorities as the US ambassador to Azerbaijan.

“I hope to accomplish a number of things all related to strengthening the already very strong bilateral relationship between the US and Azerbaijan. One goal I have is to do everything I can to increase the opportunities for our two countries and peoples to exchange, to meet each other, so learn about each other and the cultures and one of the things I hope to do is expand the access to English language education here in Azerbaijan,” he concluded.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.