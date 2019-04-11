Azerbaijani people’s trust in President Ilham Aliyev reaches highest level - MP

By Trend





The trust of the Azerbaijani people in President Ilham Aliyev has reached its highest level, first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova told Trend.

As a result of the work done, the last year showed that confidence in the Azerbaijani president has reached its highest level, she said.

Muradova noted that in order to evaluate the activities of the Azerbaijani president over the past year, it is necessary to talk about the development of the country in many ways, as well as about the success that the country achieved.

“The main criterion ensuring this success, of course, is the policy pursued by the Azerbaijani state during the period since great leader Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1993,” she added. “This policy is called the “Heydar Aliyev policy”. Ensuring duration of this policy and supporting this policy by the absolute majority of Azerbaijani citizens, just like it has been until now, acts as the main foundation for the success achieved over the past year.”

“As a result of President Ilham Aliyev’s activities based on this policy and continuing since 2003, Azerbaijan became one of the developing countries of the region, the world and authoritative countries, and important success was achieved in the political, military, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres both inside and outside the country,” she said. “Naturally, in the center of all this multi-vector policy is a citizen of Azerbaijan and his or her social well-being, the conditions created for ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens, ensuring the security of Azerbaijan, as well as the most important factor for all of this - political stability in the country.”

Muradova stressed that without all of the above mentioned, it is impossible to talk about the success and development of any country.

“As a result of the activities by the Azerbaijani president over the past year, the level of citizens’ satisfaction in the country reached the highest limit,” she said. “The overall result of the planned, targeted, consistent, sustainable reforms carried out during this year today clearly manifests itself in the lives of Azerbaijani citizens.”

Muradova noted that the implemented work has contributed to improving the social well-being of all citizens of the country, including vulnerable groups in need of special care and attention, Azerbaijani soldiers who are ready to give their lives for their homeland, as well as increasing the role of youth in the life of the country and its involvement in various kinds of work in state structures, increasing the role of women in the life of society and the state.

“Concerning activities of the Azerbaijani president over the past year, we clearly see a closer unity of the president and the people, sustainability of this unity to any challenges and threats,” she said.

“It is no coincidence that the survey conducted by the authoritative French organization Opinion Way also reflected the growing support of the president of Azerbaijan by the people. The trust of the people of Azerbaijan to President Ilham Aliyev continues to grow, and this is the result of all this work done.”