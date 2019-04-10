Security problems of S.Caucasus, Caspian region countries discussed in Baku

By Trend





On April 10, 2019, the press center of Trend News Agencyheld a round table meeting on the topic “Security Problems of the South Caucasus and the Caspian region countries.”

The event was organized by the North-South Political Science Center under the moderation of the head of the Caspian Expert Club Gulnara Mammadzade and Executive Director of the North-South Political Science Center Angelika Trapeznikova.

In their welcoming speech, the moderators of the round table meeting noted the importance of holding a meeting from the point of view of forming an expert dialogue of the countries of the Caspian region, as well as prospects for further cooperation, in particular in the field of security.

The event participants discussed Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the context of new challenges for the Caspian region, the development of North-South, East-West transport corridor systems as a condition for ensuring security of the Caspian region.

They also discussed signing of the “Constitution of the Caspian Sea” in the context of ensuring regional security in the South Caucasus, regional conflicts and security in the South Caucasus, the fight against terrorism in Azerbaijan, the deepening of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia in the light of the formation of a new technology structure in the global economy and economic security, as well as intensification of regional integration and the coordination of the actions of the Eurasian countries in removing tensions and preventing new challenges, the problem of mutual understanding of the North and South Caucasus as a common security system for border states.

From the Azerbaijani side, Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabayov, head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, Ph.D. Elkhan Alasgarov, moderator and expert Gulnara Mammadzade, editor-in-chief of the Sputnik-Azerbaijan news agency Ilgar Valizade, professor of Azerbaijan University of Economics Elshad Mammadov, senior adviser of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Tofiq Abbasov, national security expert, doctor of law Professor Kamil Salimov took part in the meeting.

Stanislav Chernyavsky, director of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Konstantin Kurylev, director of the Center for Studies of Post-Soviet Countries and Leonid Gusev, senior researcher at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry participated from the Russian side.







