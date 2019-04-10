Humanitarian aid sent to Iran on instruction by President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTO]

By Trend





Humanitarian aid has been sent to Iran on the instructions by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and will be delivered during the day, deputy minister for emergency situations, Lieutenant General of the Medical Service of Azerbaijan Faig Tagizade said, Trend reports April 10.

“The humanitarian aid includes 75 tents, 150 water pumps of various parameters, 5 rubber boats, 140 units of uniform, 320 sets of clothes for lifeguards and 200 life jackets, 2 excavators, 166 kitchen sets, 3,000 bed sets for a total of 950,000 manats,” he said.

On the instructions by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, on behalf of the country’s government, the Ministry for Emergency Situations sent humanitarian aid to Iran in connection with natural disaster in the country as a result of continuous rain.







