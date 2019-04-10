Azerbaijan’s CEC creates new working group

By Trend





The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has created a new working group, with the relevant decision being made during the meeting of the CEC on April 9, 2019, Trend reports.

The working group will verify 41,500 signatures submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament by the initiative group of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL).

CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said that the working group will check the authenticity of signatures and the relation of these signatures to citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached voting age.

The working group will include experts from the Forensic Sciences Center of the Ministry of Justice and specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. CEC member Etibar Aliyev has been appointed coordinator of the working group.

Once the process is completed, the working group will forward the conclusions and protocol to the parliament.