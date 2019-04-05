Azerbaijani deputy FMs visit Jojug Marjanli village

By Trend





The representatives of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s leadership visited the country’s Jojug Marjanli village, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The main purpose is to visit the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation during the anniversary of the April 2016 battles, meet with the soldiers and officers, as well as reviewed land improvement carried out in the village and the level of security ensured in the village.

A delegation consisting of ambassadors and heads of structural departments of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, headed by Deputy Foreign Ministers Ramiz Hasanov and Nadir Huseynov visited the village.

During the visit, a meeting with residents of the village was held with the participation of representatives of the Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region.

The delegation also visited the Jojug Marjanli mosque.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.