President Aliyev attends opening of new complex for IDP families in Baku’s settlement [UPDATE]

By Trend





A new residential complex for 810 IDP families has been inaugurated in the territory of Kurdakhani settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev informed the president of the conducted work.

The construction of the complex started in March 2018.

The complex which occupies an area of 15 hectares includes 15 buildings.

The new residential complex also houses all necessary infrastructure facilities, including a school, kindergarten, club and community center, medical point, recreation park and playgrounds for kids. Extensive landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the territory.

This is the 103rd state-of-the-art residential complex built for internally displaced persons.

President Aliyev viewed conditions created in the apartments of the newly-built complex.

The building has 72 one-room, 360 two-room, 306 three-room, and 72 four-room apartments.

The president then familiarized himself with the conditions created at the 280-seat kindergarten.

The president also viewed conditions created at secondary school No 7 of Shusha district. All necessary conditions were created in the 560-seat school.

The president then met with the IDPs and congratulated them on the opening of the new residential complex.

Internally displaced person from Shusha Gunash Huseynova, principal of the secondary school No 7 of Shusha district Elchin Dadashov and deputy head of Shusha District Executive Authority Vusala Fataliyeva thanked President Aliyev for attention and care.



