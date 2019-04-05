Azerbaijani parliamentary committee talks meeting of Joint Working Group on Human Rights

By Trend





A number of issues were discussed at the recent meeting of the Joint Working Group on Human Rights in the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on international and interparliamentary relations Samad Seyidov told Trend on April 4.

"In particular, attention was focused on the president’s decree on the intensification of reforms in the judicial-legal system and the corresponding tasks,” Seyidov said, adding that the importance of this decree was appreciated at the meeting. “This decree will be of great assistance in connection with the issues being discussed in the working group."

“Moreover, the ongoing processes in the Council of Europe and other international organizations, the issues related to the human rights were discussed,” he said. "As a result, a decision was made to hold regular meetings during which the necessary issues will be discussed.”

The recent meeting of the Joint Working Group on Human Rights was partially held behind closed doors.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues – Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Chingiz Asgarov, Head of the Pardon Issues Sector of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Kamala Ismayilova, Deputy Interior Minister Fazil Guliyev, Head of the Public Prosecution Office of the Prosecutor General's Office Ilgar Jafarov, Deputy Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Justice Ministry Aynur Sabitova, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli, human rights activists Novella Jafaroglu, Saadat Benanyarli, Evez Hasanov, Mirvari Gahramanli and Arzu Abdullayeva attended the meeting.