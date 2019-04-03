Illegal activities in occupied territories of Azerbaijan to be discussed in Strasburg

By Trend





Illegal activities in occupied territories of Azerbaijan will be discussed in Strasburg, France, during the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports citing Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe.

A side event hosted by Samad Seyidov, the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations, on April 9, during PACE spring session will address the theme of “Illegal activities in and with regard to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan: implications for the commitments taken before the Council of Europe”, reads a message from the Permanent Representation.

PACE spring session will take place in Strasburg on April 8-12.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.