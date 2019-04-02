Russia to continue to assist in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

By Trend





Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation to continue to assist in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports via RIA Novosti.

Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue to assist in finding solutions to key aspects of the settlement, including through the OSCE Minsk Group, the report said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.