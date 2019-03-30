Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference

By Trend

On March 29, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the United States, took part in the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference held at the level of Defense Ministers in New York, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The conference that is a continuation of meetings dedicated to ensuring peacekeeping in the whole world and accelerating global work in this area, discussed issues related to maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations between states, achieving international cooperation and other aspects.

The conference also included an exchange of views on improving the planning of peacekeeping operations, the speedy fulfillment of adopted decisions, the further provision and training of UN peacekeepers, and the protection of civilians, in particular women and children in conflict zones.