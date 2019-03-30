Activities of Nursultan Nazarbayev highly appreciated by Azerbaijani Parliament

By Trend

Nursultan Nazarbayev is a great friend of Azerbaijan and a big personality in the Turkic world, and it was thanks to him that an authoritative and strong Turkic state like Kazakhstan was formed, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade said at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on March 29, 2019, Trend reports.

He noted that Kazakhstan has become an influential state not only in the post-Soviet space, but also in the region and the world.

Stressing that Nursultan Nazarbayev attaches particular importance to friendship with Azerbaijan, Mirzazade added that the Kazakh leader fully defended Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "Therefore, the Azerbaijani people consider Nursultan Nazarbayev a great friend of Azerbaijan, appreciate his great work in strengthening the Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations and the Turkic world. "

The MP stressed that the new president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is also a friend of Azerbaijan: "We believe that one of his first visits will be to Azerbaijan, that he will speak in the Azerbaijani Parliament regarding Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, and are convinced that the policy followed by Nursultan Nazarbayev regarding Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, as well as the work on strengthening peace and well-being in the world as a whole, will be successfully continued by Tokayev during his presidency."