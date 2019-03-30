President Aliyev urges need to up safety measures in all shopping centers

By Trend





It is necessary to conduct serious inspections in all shopping centers and increase safety measures, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was speaking March 28 at the meeting over a fire that occurred in a shopping center "Diglas" in Nizami district, Baku.

“I want to say again that, first of all, it is necessary to fully investigate the causes of the fire,” he noted. “There are preliminary theories. Surveillance cameras also show where the fire started. Based on this, of course, the final conclusion will be provided. At the same time, it is necessary to conduct serious inspections in all shopping centers and increase safety measures. The Ministry of Emergency Situations and other relevant bodies, the Executive Authority of the city of Baku, the executive authorities of other cities and districts should seriously tackle this work. All safety-related matters must be addressed at the highest standard.”

“As for entrepreneurs, I want to say again that the state will stand by them,” Ilham Aliyev added. “They have already been informed about this. We should promptly organize the provision of financial support. A relevant instruction has been issued. In addition, as already noted here, they should be provided with soft loans. It is necessary to precisely calculate the amount of damage caused. We should take measures to place them in other shopping centers operating today, so that they do not stay without work.”

“Thus, I believe that as a result of the measures already taken and to be taken in the future, entrepreneurs will once again be convinced that the state always supports them,” he said. “The development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan has gained momentum, and the further long-term and sustainable development of our country is largely connected with the activities of entrepreneurs. A class of entrepreneurs has now emerged in Azerbaijan. They are very active in various fields – in manufacturing, service and trade sectors. Of course, the state provides them with both political and financial support. As you know, more than 2 billion manats were provided to them on concessional terms. In difficult days, if an accident has occurred, the state will always be supportive.”

“As I have already noted, the commission should soon begin to operate, investigate all these issues and provide a final conclusion,” he added.