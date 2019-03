Meeting of Azerbaijani president, Armenian prime minister kicks off [PHOTO]

By Trend





The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has started in Vienna, Austria, Hikmat Hajiyev, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, tweeted, Trend reports.

"President ?lham Aliyev is having a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to discuss settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Vienna. Azerbaijan supports negotiated resolution of conflict within existing format based on UNSCR, HFA, principles of international law," Hajiyev wrote.