President Aliyev signs decree to provide material assistance to entrepreneurs affected by fire in Baku mall

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on March 29 on providing material assistance to entrepreneurs who suffered as a result of a fire in a shopping center in the Nizami district of Baku.

As per the decree, in order to provide material assistance to entrepreneurs who suffered as a result of a fire that occurred on March 26, 2019 in a shopping center located at Gara Garayev Street, 81 Q in the Nizami district of Baku, 3 million manats are to be initially allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2019 by the Presidential Reserve Fund of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy has been instructed to approve in coordination with the President of Azerbaijan, the procedure for providing material assistance to affected entrepreneurs within three days using the funds allocated in accordance with this decree, and to resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Finance is charged with providing financing in the amount specified in the decree.