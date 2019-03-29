Azerbaijan’s success is accompanied by activity of hostile special services against its interests

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s success is accompanied by the activity of hostile and rival foreign special services, individuals, directed against the country’s interests, head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Colonel General Madat Guliyev said in his article published in the official press, Trend reports.

“Today the use of the latest achievements of rapid scientific and technological progress, the development of information and communication technologies led to the creation of a global information sphere, transparency of existing borders and obstacles, free international circulation of goods, free movement of people,” he said.

"At the same time, the modern world faced new threats caused by international terrorism, transnational organized crime, as well as illicit circulation of arms and drugs, illegal migration as a result of this trend and each country has set tasks to further improve the national security system which is necessary to prevent dangerous phenomena," Guliyev added.

According to the article, the State Security Service obtains information about these criminal intentions, plans and actions, predicts real and potential threats to the national security, takes measures to reveal and suppress the intelligence services’ activity, terrorist activity and sabotage, other subversive and criminal activity of foreign special services and organizations, criminal gangs and individuals aimed at harming Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, the foundations of the constitutional order and security, the country’s economic, scientific-technical, defense potential and other national interests.

"Azerbaijan always defends the efforts of the world community in the field of preserving security in accordance with international norms and principles,” he said. “Regardless of political, religious and other motives, the country takes a definite irreconcilable position regarding all forms and manifestations of terrorism. In general, the countries’ joint efforts with the law enforcement agencies to eliminate terrorism, sabotage and other dangerous crimes also play an important role in this sphere."