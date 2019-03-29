Armenia’s attempted provocation suppressed in Poland

By Trend





Armenia’s attempted provocation was suppressed in Poland, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani embassy in Poland.

There was Armenia’s map, calling into question Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, at the stand installed at the entrance to the ‘Little Armenia’ restaurant in Poland’s Poznan city.

The occupied Azerbaijani territories were depicted as part of Armenia on the map. The embassy was taking measures to eliminate this unacceptable image.

In this regard, the letters of protest were sent to the Polish corresponding structures and corresponding meetings were held. As a result of the measures taken by the embassy, ??the above-mentioned stand was removed.

"The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions always focus on the entire illegal economic and other activity calling into question Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the activity being carried out in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia," the embassy said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.