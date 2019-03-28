Lieutenant general: Those living at expense of Armenian lobby slander Azerbaijani army

By Trend





There are no unresolved issues in the Azerbaijani army, deputy defense minister, head of the Main Department on Personnel, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev said when commenting on the slanderous information spread that there were negative phenomena in the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that, despite the specificity of the service, the army is open to the public: "We work closely with other government agencies, international, humanitarian, public, non-governmental and other organizations."

Valiyev stressed that there are no unresolved issues in the Azerbaijani army, but some people are haunted by its success. They see only negative everywhere: “Exaggerated losses, facts of betrayal, allegations of the acquisition of old military equipment, false information about corruption schemes, insults to the army leadership, etc. are nothing more than an attempt to undermine the image of one of the main structures responsible for defense and security of the country."

"Those who live abroad through grants, including the Armenian lobby, are deliberately slandering the army and the reforms carried out in the country. They use the misinformation of the Armenian special services, openly carry out enemy propaganda," said Valiyev.

He stressed that he unequivocally condemned all the discussions that are conducted in social networks in connection with the military theme, and called on these individuals to stop such provocative activities.