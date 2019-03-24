Azerbaijan, Paraguay partly abolish visa regime

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Paraguay signed an agreement "On the mutual elimination of visa requirements for persons with diplomatic and official passports.", Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mamedyarov with his Paraguayan counterpart Alberto Castiglioni as part of his first visit to Paraguay.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of political relations between the countries. Discussions were held on strengthening political dialogue.

In order to expand economic ties between the countries, a common intention was expressed to create the Azerbaijan-Paraguay Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the socio-economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, as well as large-scale energy and infrastructure projects being implemented at Azerbaijan's initiative.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister informed his Paraguayan counterpart about the current state of the negotiation process on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Mammadyarov praised the adoption of the statement by the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of Paraguay, condemning the Khojaly genocide.







