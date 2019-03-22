Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of military cooperation

By Trend

A meeting was held between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani defense ministers Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Pervez Khattak, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Pervez Khattak noted that friendly relations have historically formed between the peoples of the two countries. Stressing that relations in various spheres were sufficiently strengthened while developing, the Pakistani minister noted the great potential for military cooperation between the two countries.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov noted that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have deep roots. Referring to the military-political situation in the region, the Minister of Defense provided detailed information about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Noting that Azerbaijan and Pakistan support each other in international organizations, he stressed that this is an indicator of partnership relations that come from the will of the peoples of both countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation in the field of security, as well as military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, and also exchanged views on many other issues of mutual interest.