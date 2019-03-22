EU27 unanimously agree to May's request for Brexit delay

By Trend

Member states of the European Union, excluding the United Kingdom, have reached a consensus on their response to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's request for a delay of the deadline for the UK's withdrawal from the bloc, said European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.



"EU27 unanimously agrees on its response to UK’s requests," Tusk wrote on Twitter. "I will now meet PM [May]," Tusk added.

?According to a final communique, EU leaders will give the UK until May 22 to leave if the UK Parliament backs May's Brexit deal next week. But if the lawmakers won't pass the deal, the EU will give the UK until April 12 to indicate a way forward.

"The European Council agrees to an extension until 22 May 2019, provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons next week. If the Withdrawal Agreement is not approved by the House of Commons next week, the European Council agrees to an extension until 12 April 2019 and expects the United Kingdom to indicate a way forward before this date for consideration by the European Council," the European Council said in its conclusions on the Brussels talks dedicated to Brexit delay, requested by the United Kingdom.

The European Council also reiterated that the deal on the UK withdrawal from the European Union was not subject for reconsideration in the wake of London's request for the Brexit deadline extension.



"The European Council reiterates that there can be no opening of the Withdrawal Agreement that was agreed between the Union and the United Kingdom in November 2018. Any unilateral commitment, statement or other act should be compatible with the letter and the spirit of the Withdrawal Agreement," the European Council said.

"The European Council calls for work to be continued on preparedness and contingency at all levels for the consequences of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal, taking into account all possible outcomes," the council said.