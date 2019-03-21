President Ilham Aliyev phones President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev

Trend:

On March 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who took office as the President of Kazakhstan.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on taking office as the President and wished him success in his activity towards the development of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for attention and congratulations.

The heads of state hailed the successful development of the relations of friendship between the two countries in all areas, and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties will continue developing and strengthening.