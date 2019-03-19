Hikmet Hajiyev exchanges views with department head of German Foreign Ministry

By Trend





Hikmat Hajiyev, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, held an exchange of views with Ambassador Michael Siebert, head of the department of the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs for cooperation with countries of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, Trend reports referring to Hajiyev's Twitter page.

"As part of trip to Germany had fruitful discussions with Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia Ambassador Michael Siebert, Foreign Ministry of Germany. We had broad exchange of views on bilateral agenda, regional and international issues of mutual interest," Hajiyev wrote.

Moreover, during the visit, Hikmat Hajiyev will also meet with his colleagues in the Presidential Administration and the Office of the German Chancellor, speak on the South Caucasus in the Bundestag, and also meet with representatives of leading research centers.