Azerbaijan starts execution of president’s pardon decree

By Trend





Azerbaijan has started the execution of the pardon decree signed by the country's President Ilham Aliyev March 16.

Under the presidential decree, a total of 431 people were pardoned. Among them, 399 people were freed from the unserved part of their prison sentences.

The punishment of one person sentenced to life imprisonment has been replaced by 25 years in prison and that of two people by 20 years in prison. In addition, one person is exempt from serving delayed sentence. Eleven people have been exempted from conditional sentence.

One person was freed from public works, 12 people were exempted from punishment in the form of a fine.

Among the pardoned are 14 foreign citizens, including three Georgian citizens, two from Russia and Nigeria each, and one from Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, China, Cameroon, India and Belarus each.

Among those pardoned are former chairman of the Baku Telephone Communications Public Association Beytulla Huseynov, members of the "Nida" movement Giyas Ibrahimov, Bayram Mammadov, Ilkin Rustamzade, former deputy head of the Yasamal branch of JSC Texnikabank Elnur Seyidov, deputies of the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Gozal Bayramli and Fuad Gahramanli, ex-Minister of Health Ali Insanov.