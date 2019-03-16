Samad Seyidov: Issues discussed at Baku Forum should be taken into account by int'l organizations

By Trend:

The issues discussed at the 7th Global Baku Forum should be taken into account by international organizations, Samad Seyidov, the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations, told Trend on March 16.

Seyidov underlined the great importance of the Global Baku Forum.

"The forum is held under the motto "New foreign policy of the world". The foundation of this new policy is the work done by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he added.

He expressed confidence that the issues discussed and analyzed during the forum will be taken into account by organizations operating in the field of international relations.

The 7th Global Baku Forum entitled "New Foreign Policy" opened in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was scheduled to last till March 16.

Over 500 representatives from 50 countries, including the incumbent heads of state and government of several countries, well-known political and public figures took part in this prestigious event.

The issues of global and regional importance were discussed at 10 sessions within the forum.

The role of big forces in changing global politics, the challenges of sustainable development, Middle Eastern cooperation in the name of security, the role of science and culture in making modern decisions and other important issues were discussed at the forum entitled “New Foreign Policy”.