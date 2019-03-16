Ilham Aliyev: Example of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates that multiculturalism is only way to reduce tensions, strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding

By Trend:

"I think that example of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates that multiculturalism is only way how the world can develop, and how to reduce tensions and strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks March 14 at the opening ceremony of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Multiculturalism is a state policy of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan is recognized in the world as one of the centers of multiculturalism, he said.

“This has a historical background,” he noted. “For ages Azerbaijan was a place where representatives of different religions and ethnic groups lived in peace and harmony, and we are proud that after restoration of our independence this tendency strengthened, and we try to promote these ideas on global arena. Therefore, we organized numerous events, international conferences like World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, World Religious Leaders’ Forum, Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, Baku Humanitarian Forum and many other international events concentrating on issues related to multiculturalism specially when we see different views on this issue. And I think that example of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates that multiculturalism is only way how the world can develop, and how to reduce tensions and strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding.”

“Azerbaijan is relatively young independent country, but we receive a very strong support from international community, as a reflection of that, indicator of that I would refer to the election of Azerbaijan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council several years ago with the support of 155 countries,” he said. “So, this shows that Azerbaijan has a support and trust from the absolute majority of international community. And as a non-permanent member of Security Council we play very important role in addressing important issues related to security, and intercultural dialogue. We also play our role in global security we participate in peacekeeping operations, relatively recently we increased the number of our servicemen who served in Afghanistan, providing security there. Also we provide very important transportation and logistical support, for coalition forces.”

The Azerbaijani president added that the Northern distribution network, which Azerbaijan is a participant of, is very reliable route of supply.

“That was possible also due to the investments in modern infrastructure, especially in transportation,” he said. “Since the last global forum, we inaugurated big trade sea port, on the Caspian shore of Azerbaijan. This sea port is capable to transport large volumes of cargo from 15 at the first stage to 25 million tons, and is playing a very important role in bringing countries closer.”