Ilham Aliyev: Basically our foreign policy is stable, predictable, and independent, based on our national interests

By Trend:

"Basically our foreign policy is stable, predictable, and independent, based on our national interests," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks March 14 at the opening ceremony of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

He said that the Baku Global Forum today is one of the most important international platforms to address important issues on global agenda, urgent issues.

“The topics of the previous forums reflect today’s agenda of global affairs and I think it is a good choice to address the issues related to foreign policy, called a new foreign policy, because a lot has been changed since the last forum, especially in relations between countries, in issues related with security, and predictability in the world,” he noted. “I am very glad that we have a broad participation at the forum representatives from 55 countries, more than 500 participants among them, among our guests we have five acting presidents, one acting prime minister, two deputy prime ministers, and 42 former heads of state and government. Prominent politicians, representatives of civil society, journalists, scientists, young leaders.”

“So, in this room today we have an outstanding intellectual potential which actually is a reflection of the importance of the forum,” he added.

“There are many international events, conferences on global agenda, but the quality is measured by list of participants and by experience of them and intellectual potential,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Therefore, I think that Baku Global Forum has its unique place on the road map, and what will be discussed in the coming days I am sure will attract attention of those who make decisions about the future of international relations and future of the world.”

“Talking about Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, I would say it has not changed much, we cannot talk about new Azerbaijani foreign policy, but of course, situation in the region, in the world, is changing and we are adjusting, our foreign policy initiatives to the changing world,” he noted. “But basically our foreign policy is stable, predictable, and independent. It is based on our national interests and establishing close ties with countries is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan through partnerships, through mutually beneficial cooperation towards security, stability in our region, and in a broader region. Therefore, with respect to foreign policy directions Azerbaijan since the last global forum, continue its initiatives. I think we managed to strengthen our ties with our traditional partners and find new friends to build new bridges.”

“Of course, for any country including Azerbaijan, relations with its neighbors is a main priority and in this respect, since last forum our relations strengthened,” he said.

“We have established very fruitful working relations based on mutual interests and mutual respect with our neighbors and this helps to build more bridges in the areas of transportation, energy security, trade and investments,” he added. “Therefore, our traditional ties with neighboring countries provide regional security.”