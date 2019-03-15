President Ilham Aliyev meets Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic for his participation in the 7th Global Baku Forum, and described this visit as a good opportunity for discussing the bilateral ties. The head of state noted that political relations between the two countries are rapidly developing.

Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic expressed gratitude for inviting him to the Forum. Sefik Dzaferovic hailed the high level of political relations between the two friendly countries, saying they are expanding on the basis of mutual interest. He praised the bilateral cooperation as well as Azerbaijan`s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina and humanitarian projects implemented by Azerbaijan in his country. Sefik Dzaferovic underlined that as a member of the Bosnian Parliament he was personally involved in the adoption of a document supporting Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and condemning the Khojaly genocide. The member of the Presidency invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The head of state thanked for the adoption by the Parliament of the friendly Bosnia and Herzegovina of the resolution on the Khojaly genocide. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned the fact that Baku and Sarajevo became sister cities in the 1970s, and noted the significance of cooperation among the cities, people-to-people contacts and the development of cultural and humanitarian ties.